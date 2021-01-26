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Protecting My "Extremist" Content From Censorship
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232 views • January 26, 2021
Decentralizing control over our data and privacy has never been easier.
But many of us weren't driven to do so until the latest social media purge. They just voluntarily handed a portion of their market share to their own competitors.
Join my email list on The Daily Bell: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Fall, or Dodge in Hell, by Neal Stephensen (Amazon affiliate link) https://amzn.to/3a7UTrK
But many of us weren't driven to do so until the latest social media purge. They just voluntarily handed a portion of their market share to their own competitors.
Join my email list on The Daily Bell: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Fall, or Dodge in Hell, by Neal Stephensen (Amazon affiliate link) https://amzn.to/3a7UTrK
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