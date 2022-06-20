Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said that Ukraine - had Attacked the Drilling Platforms of Chornomorneftegaz. - 062022

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said that Ukraine had attacked the drilling platforms of Chornomorneftegaz.

◾️5 people were rescued, three of them were injured. The search for the rest continues. Law enforcement and emergency services are on the scene. At the moment, the Ministry of Defense is conducting a rescue operation with the participation of patrol ships and aviation in the area of impact on drilling platforms.

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Suspected Ukrainian attacks targeted drilling rigs off the coast of Crimea on Monday morning, the head of the Russian region, Sergey Aksyonov, said in a statement.

Aksyonov did not disclose the exact locations of the facilities, but said they were owned by Chernomorneftegaz, a company that develops offshore gas and oil fields - its ownership has been disputed by Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz since 2014, when it was nationalized after Crimea voted to re-join Russia.

The rigs were manned by 12 workers, five of whom have been rescued so far, including three with injuries, Aksyonov added.







