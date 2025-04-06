BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Third Angel's Message Right Arm: 8 Laws of Health, Herbs, Natural Remedies Bring Healing For Nations
3 weeks ago

Bird Flu Hospitalizes 2 More Patients as Outbreaks Increase. Two more US patients have been hospitalized with bird flu complications as cases continue to rise slowly among humans but much more quickly among animals, according to The Guardian.


Rodent-Borne Virus That Killed Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Claims 3 Lives in California County. The actor and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home on Feb. 26



Texas measles outbreak nears 500 cases as virus spreads among day care kids. At least 6 children at a single child care facility in Lubbock have tested positive for measles.


Washington Bans Deer and Elk Feeding and Baiting to Limit Spread of CWD

As of now, the state wildlife agency will still maintain its wintertime feedgrouds for elk and bighorn sheep


Hunters no longer allowed to bait deer, elk and moose; new rules combat chronic wasting disease


Mad cow disease discovered on UK farm sparking major panic. Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place after the single case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was confirmed in a cow


