ENDGAME: Mandates To END WORLDWIDE? - Vaccine Deaths SKYROCKET As Narrative COLLAPSES!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the likely trap of loosening of mandates globally as Britain, Ireland and countless other countries relinquish restrictions.

The WHO has called for countries to loosen entry restrictions and has publicly noted that we are reaching the pandemic "endgame." However, places like Australia and Austria continue to tighten restrictions with Premier Mark McGowan of Western Australia claims that vaccine passports should continue for many years to come.

In Austria, the government has recently restricted unjabbed from everyday life and is demanding a monthly fine for being unjabbed.

People are clinging to hopium as England and others release restrictions all together. This is the just the beginning.



Meanwhile, studies out of Scotland have shown that people who are jabbed have a higher illness, hospitalization and death rate. Imagine that.



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