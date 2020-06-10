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ΛΙΓΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΑ ΨΩΜΙΑ ΟΛΩΝ
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532 views • June 10, 2020
ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΚΑΒΑΛΑ ΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ!
Jeanne de l'eau & η ΑΟΖ της κόκκινης γαρίδας!
Απο προδοσία σε προδοσία ο Κούλης με τον Δένδια
ο κόσμος καίγεται και η Jeanne μπουγελώνει τον Χαρδαλιά
για να τσιμπήσουν τα πρόβατα στον σανό και να ξεχάσουν
τι...έρχεται!ΛΙΓΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΑ ΨΩΜΙΑ ΟΛΩΝ όμως...
Jeanne de l'eau & η ΑΟΖ της κόκκινης γαρίδας!
Απο προδοσία σε προδοσία ο Κούλης με τον Δένδια
ο κόσμος καίγεται και η Jeanne μπουγελώνει τον Χαρδαλιά
για να τσιμπήσουν τα πρόβατα στον σανό και να ξεχάσουν
τι...έρχεται!ΛΙΓΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΑ ΨΩΜΙΑ ΟΛΩΝ όμως...
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