Brighteon Broadcast News, June 5, 2025 – America’s self-destruct countdown sequence has begun

- HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's Controversial Vaccine Comments (0:10)

- The Naming and Implications of the M next Spike Vaccine (3:54)

- Detachment from Reality in U.S. Policies (5:56)

- Military and Technological Detachment (10:04)

- Spiritual and Moral Detachment in U.S. Society (14:41)

- The Role of Censorship and False Flag Events (19:48)

- The Book of Revelation and AI-Generated Images (40:39)

- The Power of Consciousness and Creation (1:05:39)

- The Role of Spiritual Revolution in Human Evolution (1:20:18)

- Spiritual Maturity and Rupture (1:22:59)

- Russia and Ukraine Conflict (1:28:41)

- Morphic Resonance and Microscope Experiments (1:37:21)

- Historical and Cultural Significance of Images (2:02:16)

- Philosophical and Consciousness Revolution (2:02:52)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/