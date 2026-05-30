SRA Survivor Exposes Hidden Tech & Vatican Underground Human Experiments SS EP04, Part 2

Man in America - May 29, 2026

https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o



https://rumble.com/v79475o-sra-survivor-exposes-hidden-tech-and-vatican-underground-human-experiments-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a



In Part Two of my conversation with Max Lowen, we go deeper into the machines, the MKUltra experimentation, and the hidden technology she witnessed firsthand inside deep underground facilities connected to the Vatican and Jesuit networks. She also breaks down how Hollywood and the music industry function as tools of social engineering, how the destruction of the family was deliberately engineered from the top down, and why the most psychopathic among us are the ones being selected and rewarded by this system.

⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains detailed discussion of childhood trauma, ritual abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and government-sanctioned mind control. It is intended for adults only. Do not show this to children. If you are a survivor of trauma-based programming, please exercise caution, this content may be triggering.