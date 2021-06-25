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Br. Bugnolo: When the Flu season comes, the Chaos will begin — Prepare yourselves NOW!
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1356 views • June 25, 2021
CORRECTIONS: Br. Bugnolo mispoke in reference to the locusts mentioned in Apocalypse Chapter 9:2-10, whom St. John says have power to torment men for 5 months, not kill them. Not for 18 months, and not to kill 33% of them. But it is rather the horses of the apocalypse, released immediately afterwards in Chapter 9:11-18, which kill 33% of humanity. — However, considering the mass vaccination program is one thing, and the deaths that will follow months or years later from immune priming, can be considered 2 separate events, the former causing torments, an a number of deaths, the latter causing mass death, it remains highly probable that as Brother Bugnolo said, the Apostle is speaking about the Vaxx campaign and its consequences.

Source : https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/18/br-bugnolo-when-the-flu-season-comes-the-chaos-will-begin-prepare-yourselves-now/

Thanks to Roland Z for Link
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chaosapocalypsevaxxbrother bugnolo
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