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Dr. Malone Says its Time to Start “Doxing” The World Economic Forum’s Globalist Cabal – “Let’s Go Get Them”
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283 views • April 05, 2022

“We Need to Out These People… They’re EVERYWHERE”: Dr. Malone Says its Time to Start “Doxing” The World Economic Forum’s Globalist Cabal – “Let’s Go Get Them” Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors of mRNA technology, has long been an outspoken critic of the dystopian worldwide response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the elite’s push for everyone to take the experimental mRNA vaccines. Over the past two years, Dr. Malone has been digging in an attempt to make sense of what took place behind the scenes to drive such a coordinated, multi-layered takeover that followed the Covid-19 pandemic. What he has found is shocking, to say the least. In a recent post on his Substack, Malone described the past two years in a nutshell: “What I have found has been layers of lies, one on top of another, which seem to require an amazingly coordinated and globally comprehensive control and shaping of information in the form of propaganda and censorship on a scale which was previously unimaginable. Total information control, and total unrestricted, all encompassing information warfare. Modern media manipulation of thought and minds without boundaries, and without any ethical constraints.” Source: https://www.survivethenews.com/we-need-to-out-these-people-theyre-everywhere-dr-malone-says-its-time-to-start-doxing-the-world-economic-forums-globalist-cabal/

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Keywords
cabalpandemicworld economic forumresetscamdemicyoung global leadersdr robert malone
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