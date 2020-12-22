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12/21/2020 -- Massive 30,000 ft. volcanic blast at Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
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172 views • December 22, 2020
ALOHA and ALERT! A large 30,000 foot high (FL300) volcanic blast has occurred at Kilauea volcano on the big Island of Hawaii. The lava lake is now refilling with a lava fountain, and the lake inside the crater was fully blasted away / vaporized off.
No injuries, no damage to properties reported! This is great news for such a big event!
HVO Hawaii volcano observatory : https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilaue...
https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/ste...
https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/observator...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
No injuries, no damage to properties reported! This is great news for such a big event!
HVO Hawaii volcano observatory : https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilaue...
https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/ste...
https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/observator...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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