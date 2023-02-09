AirBnb Stoops to new Low -- Bans Conservatives PARENTS Boycott the Woke

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Lauren Southern, who is trans and conservative, was previously banned from Airbnb. After failing to be able to quiet her, the company decided to ban her parents as well, in what is a communist / Stalin principle of guilt by association. While Airbnb is a private company has the right to do so, I advocate that everyone switch to vrbo.com and boycott AirBnb.