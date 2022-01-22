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Dr. Joel Wallach Radio 01/21/22 Covid 19 Infections And Deaths
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62 views • January 22, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach Radio 01/21/22 Covid 19 Infections And Deaths
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, January 21, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the latest COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating the number of infections from the omicron variant are up but the deaths are down a little. Stating people who are unvaccinated and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble if they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on COVID 19.
Callers
Rudy has questions concerning his enlarged prostate and rheumatoid arthritis.
Caesar's niece is on dialysis at age 13 with damaged kidneys and liver from medications.
Jennifer's son has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
Coreena's father has high blood pressure is a type 2 diabetic and has diminished kidney function.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, January 21, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the latest COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating the number of infections from the omicron variant are up but the deaths are down a little. Stating people who are unvaccinated and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble if they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on COVID 19.
Callers
Rudy has questions concerning his enlarged prostate and rheumatoid arthritis.
Caesar's niece is on dialysis at age 13 with damaged kidneys and liver from medications.
Jennifer's son has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
Coreena's father has high blood pressure is a type 2 diabetic and has diminished kidney function.
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