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FALSE DISINFO or COMMUNIST CHINESE SPYGATE?: Chinese spy spills secrets to expose Communist espionage | 60 Minutes Australia
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26 views • November 24, 2019
FALSE DISINFO or COMMUNIST CHINESE SPYGATE?: Chinese spy spills secrets to expose Communist espionage | 60 Minutes Australia
Published on Nov 24, 2019
#60MinutesAustralia
A Chinese spy defects to Australia. His shocking revelations are guaranteed to infuriate Beijing. How China conducts questionable activities around the world, including its attempts to infiltrate the Australian government. Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes here http://9Soci.al/sImy50wNiXL
Published on Nov 24, 2019
#60MinutesAustralia
A Chinese spy defects to Australia. His shocking revelations are guaranteed to infuriate Beijing. How China conducts questionable activities around the world, including its attempts to infiltrate the Australian government. Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes here http://9Soci.al/sImy50wNiXL
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