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April 6, 2026
rt.com
The Russian defense ministry says Ukraine attacked a critical marine transshipment complex in the Caspian Sea, with a pipeline and storage tanks damaged with the aim to stop the supply of oil shipped to Europe. Budapest points the finger straight at Kiev, as a stash of US-made explosives is found near a critical energy pipeline in Serbia which transports Russian gas to Europe. The US President sent ‘a lot of guns’ to arm Iranian protesters and help them overthrow their government during the January protests. That’s according to an American journalist, who spoke directly with Donald Trump.
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