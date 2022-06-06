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Sin cannot be overcome by will power but requires depending on God & his horrific loving discipline
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73 views • June 06, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). These pastors pull people back under the Old Testament Laws and tell people to obey God by the flesh and their own willpower, which is impossible, because it takes a surrendering to God’s power and love and sovereignty and faithfulness and righteousness and Holy Spirit to deliver a person from his sins. It is not the power of the flesh, but it is praying and trusting and depending upon God. It may take horrendous discipline and hardship and suffering to burn away the impurities, but God is faithful to remove the sins and purify us and deliver us from the power of the enemy. Circumcision cannot save you, but it is faith in Christ that we are saved and delivered from besetting sin. As long as you have a contrite heart and a sorrow for your sins, God never forsakes you and will deliver you from your sins. Pumping up your own faith to try to overcome sin becomes a sweating and striving to fulfill the law by your own arrogant power. The old covenant says that if you obey the law then God will accept you, but the new covenant says that God will do it and deliver you and keep you in Christ by his love and faithfulness and Holy Spirit. Every child of God gets Christ’s power of obedience, and you will never be overrun by sin. God will keep you. It is not by flesh but it is by God’s grace and Holy Spirit. The pastors will scare you by teaching you that you steal from God by not paying the fake tithe 10% salary income tax to them, but it is not following the Old Testament Law that delivers you from sin, but rather, it is by the grace of God through horrendous loving discipline and kindness that we are delivered from sin. He never forsakes you, and God will give you terrible suffering discipline because he loves you and you are in Christ and you are in Christ’s covenant. You cannot be a legalist Pharisee and force a Western feminist nations’ accursed “Jezebel demon spirit filled” woman to wear a woman’s head covering, or to stop them from cross-dressing in men’s trousers, or force a childhood-sodomized demon-infused man to stop wearing a woman’s wig, or to stop cross-dressing in women’s dresses. It takes a repentant heart, and a heart that loves God, and love for God’s Word, and having his Holy Spirit, that moves a woman to rejoice in having the privilege to wear a woman’s head covering and have their head under God’s loving protection, or a man to remove their dress and cosmetics and start wearing men’s clothes. The devil turns everything upside down. One thing I have learned from my ministry of Jesus’ love is how ungrateful and blind and dumb and selfish and scared and uncaring and depraved and ungodly and disrespectful of God the End Times most wicked sinful hippy grandchildren generation is, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. A pastor or religious Christian horde, who God does not discipline, is an illegitimate and not his child. They are the harlot Jezebel’s child and the children of the devil. If you want deliverance from sins, then ask for God’s kind loving horrific terrible discipline. You will always fail if you try in your own prideful strength and will power of the flesh. They do not like what I am writing, because they are now attacking with waist pains. I suffer this pain for our brethren and others out of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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