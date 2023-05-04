https://gettr.com/post/p2fzngg0d0f
Pras Michel's lawyer said this case is not over. They're gonna try to appeal because they argued that Pras Michel is not an agent on behalf of a foreign government in the case involving Mr. Miles Guo. They argued that Pras Michel believed he was doing this on behalf of the FBI.
普拉斯·米歇尔的律师表示这个案件还没有结束。他们将尝试上诉，因为他们认为普拉斯·米歇尔在涉及郭先生的案件中不是代表外国政府的特工。他们辩称普拉斯·米歇尔认为他是在代表FBI行事。
