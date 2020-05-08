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BREAKING: Shelley Luther Released From Jail After Infowars Protest - War Room Full Show
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27 views • May 08, 2020
After Infowars protests the illegal detention of Shelly Luther the corrupt Obama judge finally releases her from jail. Owen Shroyer takes a new stand against the San Antonio city council that says it's a hate crime to say Chinese virus. Robert Barnes joins the broadcast to talk about the legal aspects of the coronavirus tyranny and all the arrests we've seen. Also major developments in the deep State setup of general Mike Flynn. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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