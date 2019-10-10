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Drunken Teslas in Parking Lots & Waymo Plots to Take Over the Streets
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937 views • October 10, 2019
Tesla’s “Smart-Summon” drove “like a drunk driver” says Consumer Reports as they eviscerate the company for releasing buggy software that let’s you summon your parked car. But even the drive assist software on new cars like “Emergency Braking” and “Lane Keeping” software has dangerous glitches. And much worse is on the way from Waymo as it and Uber scan streets and plot to ban you from your car.
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