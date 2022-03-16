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Watch: Terrible COVID mRNA Vaccine Reactions
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66 views • March 16, 2022
The COVID-19 vaccines are causing a global health disaster. There are so many warnings from all around the world. These videos are just a small puddle in an ocean of lies and corruption. The U.S. mainstream media remains silent and complicit.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/watch-terrible-covid-mrna-vaccine-reactions/
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/watch-terrible-covid-mrna-vaccine-reactions/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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