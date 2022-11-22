X22 REPORT Ep. 2931a - Biden’s Deal With Rail Union Falls Apart, Was Trump Right Again?

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2931a -

Biden’s Deal With Rail Union Falls Apart, Was Trump Right Again?

The [WEF] agenda is falling apart, the people are seeing the truth, the more they push the more they are going to wake the people up. The railroad agreement that Biden made has fallen apart, the strike looming, is Trump right again. Macron pushes forward with the one world order. This will fail.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Use this gadget to survive a deadly blackout - try it risk free for 30 days:

Click Here --> http://www.lytebug.com

Get 25% OFF By Using Promo Code "Black25"







