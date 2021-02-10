© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Masks are Bad For you & Coronavirus... Hiding the Face of God... Fearmongering the Whole World...
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 10, 2021
Masks are real evil in the world they hide the face of God.
Golgotha's Bibliography
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents the spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s COVID19
Golgotha's Bibliography
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents the spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s COVID19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.