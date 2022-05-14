© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS: THE FLU SHOTS ARE THE REAL CAUSE OF THE "CORONAVIRUS" PANDEMIC
Follow
1
Share
Report
276 views • May 14, 2022
HAD ENOUGH OF THE SCAMDEMIC!?!
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
Subscribe, share and follow on GAB for
"Groundbreaking news & analysis countering the globalist insurgency."
SUBSCRIBE HERE AND FOLLOW ON GAB FOR MAJOR BREAKING NEWS ON THE 5G TOWERS AND PHARMA INJECTIONS!!!
I appreciate $$ contributions from supporters, viewers; so I can continue my real news and analysis defending the freedoms of loyal US citizens not illegal invaders and domestic collaborator terrorists like Senor Mayorkas.
Email your name, city, state, $$ pledge for payment instructions.
To: [email protected]
$500 VIP subscribers can have a report done on a topic they requesr(as long as it agrees with US patriot values)and have their businesses mentioned on video and listed by me as VIP sponsors on posted reports.
More $$ means I can buy better equipment and reach more platforms.
Thanks for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.