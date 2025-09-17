AA_IB_483_Anatomy_of_a_Social_Contagion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will discuss the death of Charlie Kirk through the lens of a social contagion. I will delve into the history of social contagions and how propaganda is used to manipulate public opinion and steer culture.
#Trump #Psychology #Sociology #GroupThink #SocialContagion #CharlieKirk #Utah #UT #UtahValleyUniversity #Orem #Culture #Race #News #Death #America #Isreal #Propaganda #anomicage #johnage
