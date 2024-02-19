ANCIENT UNDERGROUND CIVILIZATIONS & ATLANTIS (Read Below)

ANCIENT UNDERGROUND CIVILIZATIONS AND ATLANTIS - Explained By Josh Sigurdson On Bright Insight. ( Diane : Atlantis was in 3 Areas Bermuda Main Land Suck in Atlantic Ocean , Norway Area, Antarctica, Substation in Africa and Under Water City Near Japan . They Build Flying Crystals Star Ship in 5055 B.C ,Escape the Earth in 4033 B.C to Aldebaran they found Planet to Atlantis, 4033 B.C Same Time of Noah Flood (Real Date) They Help Noah with his Arch Boat and Other Round the Earth 1/3 of Atlantis The Earth. Atlantis 18000 B.C Is Children of Able Son of Adam & Eve . Adam & Eve Created in 19000 B.C
