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STANDING IN THEIR TRUTH
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440 views • August 09, 2021
STANDING IN THEIR TRUTH
As an island nation, the Australian government has implemented never ending strict lockdowns in an attempt to control the #CoronaVirus, which has had devastating effects on its working citizens. Del talks to freedom fighters, Taylor & Frank Winterstein, about why only 14% of the country is vaccinated, and what keeps them strong standing on the frontlines of medical freedom fight.
#Australia #Lockdowns #DeltaVariant #FrankWinterstein #TaylorWinterstein #VaccineSafety #AustraliaLockdowns #Sydney #Melbourne #Protests #WorldWideFreedomRally #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW227
POSTED: August 9, 2021
As an island nation, the Australian government has implemented never ending strict lockdowns in an attempt to control the #CoronaVirus, which has had devastating effects on its working citizens. Del talks to freedom fighters, Taylor & Frank Winterstein, about why only 14% of the country is vaccinated, and what keeps them strong standing on the frontlines of medical freedom fight.
#Australia #Lockdowns #DeltaVariant #FrankWinterstein #TaylorWinterstein #VaccineSafety #AustraliaLockdowns #Sydney #Melbourne #Protests #WorldWideFreedomRally #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW227
POSTED: August 9, 2021
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