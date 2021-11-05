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** THE ORIGINS OF TOTALITARIANISM ** - The U.S. Media/Telecommunications Mass Surveillance Dystopia – Academy of Ideas
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91 views • November 05, 2021
** SMARTphones & SOCIAL MEDIA (A Mass SURVEILLANCE DYSTOPIA)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQJEYlj6zyUd/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Jeremy Bentham (1791) 'Panopticon'; or, The 'inspection-house': containing the idea of a new principle of construction applicable to any sort of establishment, in which persons of any description are to be kept under inspection: and in particular to penitentiary-houses, prisons, houses of industry ... and schools: with a plan of management adapted to the principle: in a series of letters, written in the year 1787 (and yes that is really the title...)
** RED ALERT! - OBAMA ORGANIZED FOREIGN/DOMESTIC PARAMILITARY INSURGENTS READY TO INVADE THE U.S.
-- Obama said, "We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."
-- What exactly did he mean by just as powerful, just as strong, and just as well funded? Just as powerful, strong and well-funded as the U.S. military.
Former President Obama has remained in Washington DC to launch an all-out assault on American patriots that are loyal to the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America.
Barack Obama promoted his image as Community Organizer in Chief to form a volunteer paramilitary force.
- Strategies they are preparing for disinformation include –
• Organizing a list of thousands of influencers to push the claim that President Trump is trying claim fraud in the 2020 election
• Set up a heavy dose of Hollywood and Social Media Propaganda Tactics.
• Readying a Nationwide Strike and Work Stoppage to pressure companies.
• Build a network of street activists to spontaneously rise up when ordered.
Obama’s former state department trained activists through an organization named Civil Society 2.0 with George Soros funding them to create a hub of Left-Wing Activists named – The Action Network. It is the Hub of almost every major street movement in the past several years. It is a Tech Platform that is the backbone of the Anti-Patriotic American organizing efforts.
- The Action Network is a political opposition organization capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more Insurgents to protest the election outcome that doesn’t satisfy the Globalist Agenda. They have fully trained and organized street soldiers to apply necessary bottom up pressure against Patriots loyal to the United States Constitutional Republic.
- The Action Network has been road testing organized chaos for the last three years. Through their program, the Lincoln Project, the Deep State plans to seize control and overthrow the existing Constitutional Republic.
- Obama has prepared for war with the American people.
-- Globalist Deep State well-regulated militia will be comprised of the following:
The Action Network has FOREIGN ties to:
BLM
Antifa
Teamsters- IBU International Brotherhood of Teamsters
SEIU – Service Employees International Union
United Nations Peace Keepers
Muslim Brotherhood – ISIS/ISIL leftover mercenaries
Chinese Communist Party
MS-13
Open Society Foundations
Illegal Refugee Terrorists
The Action Network has DOMESTIC ties to:
Democratic Party
Big Tech – Silicon Valley social media companies
Main Stream Deep State Propaganda Media
Media Matters
Hollywood – Chinese owned
Big Box Stores and restaurants
NEA – Teachers Union – largest Union in the country
The Sunrise Movement-AOC’s Green New Deal
FEMA Homeland Youth Corps
Planned Parenthood
Women’s March
AFL-CIO
Sanctuary Campus
Organizing For Action – 250 Chapters across the country
Indivisible Team
March for Our Lives
United We Dream
Southern Poverty Law Center
Move On
NAACP
ACLU
City of New York
** As you can see, Obama has been very busy.
** Who are 'we' that Obama the 'community disorganizer' refers to? 'We' refers to the globalist 'shadow government' plutocracy who benefit by controlling our politicians as they transform our American Republic into an Orwellian empire.
If Obama has his way, an 'Amerikan' GESTAPO is coming to your neighborhood. Why else would the feds, under Obama, have purchased billions of rounds of HOLLOW POINT ammunition? It's truly unfortunate our corrupt tyrannical leaders view law abiding citizens as terrorists, treat criminals as victims and prevent decent police and militia from doing their job to protect our Constitutional Republic. Americans must derail this diabolical coup attempt or it will be Marxist Stalin Russia all over again – only this time it will be on American soil.
** We need to know our enemies, both foreign and domestic. What is their agenda and what goals have they established? What is their infrastructure and how are they funded? What are their weaknesses?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VQJEYlj6zyUd/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Jeremy Bentham (1791) 'Panopticon'; or, The 'inspection-house': containing the idea of a new principle of construction applicable to any sort of establishment, in which persons of any description are to be kept under inspection: and in particular to penitentiary-houses, prisons, houses of industry ... and schools: with a plan of management adapted to the principle: in a series of letters, written in the year 1787 (and yes that is really the title...)
** RED ALERT! - OBAMA ORGANIZED FOREIGN/DOMESTIC PARAMILITARY INSURGENTS READY TO INVADE THE U.S.
-- Obama said, "We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."
-- What exactly did he mean by just as powerful, just as strong, and just as well funded? Just as powerful, strong and well-funded as the U.S. military.
Former President Obama has remained in Washington DC to launch an all-out assault on American patriots that are loyal to the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America.
Barack Obama promoted his image as Community Organizer in Chief to form a volunteer paramilitary force.
- Strategies they are preparing for disinformation include –
• Organizing a list of thousands of influencers to push the claim that President Trump is trying claim fraud in the 2020 election
• Set up a heavy dose of Hollywood and Social Media Propaganda Tactics.
• Readying a Nationwide Strike and Work Stoppage to pressure companies.
• Build a network of street activists to spontaneously rise up when ordered.
Obama’s former state department trained activists through an organization named Civil Society 2.0 with George Soros funding them to create a hub of Left-Wing Activists named – The Action Network. It is the Hub of almost every major street movement in the past several years. It is a Tech Platform that is the backbone of the Anti-Patriotic American organizing efforts.
- The Action Network is a political opposition organization capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more Insurgents to protest the election outcome that doesn’t satisfy the Globalist Agenda. They have fully trained and organized street soldiers to apply necessary bottom up pressure against Patriots loyal to the United States Constitutional Republic.
- The Action Network has been road testing organized chaos for the last three years. Through their program, the Lincoln Project, the Deep State plans to seize control and overthrow the existing Constitutional Republic.
- Obama has prepared for war with the American people.
-- Globalist Deep State well-regulated militia will be comprised of the following:
The Action Network has FOREIGN ties to:
BLM
Antifa
Teamsters- IBU International Brotherhood of Teamsters
SEIU – Service Employees International Union
United Nations Peace Keepers
Muslim Brotherhood – ISIS/ISIL leftover mercenaries
Chinese Communist Party
MS-13
Open Society Foundations
Illegal Refugee Terrorists
The Action Network has DOMESTIC ties to:
Democratic Party
Big Tech – Silicon Valley social media companies
Main Stream Deep State Propaganda Media
Media Matters
Hollywood – Chinese owned
Big Box Stores and restaurants
NEA – Teachers Union – largest Union in the country
The Sunrise Movement-AOC’s Green New Deal
FEMA Homeland Youth Corps
Planned Parenthood
Women’s March
AFL-CIO
Sanctuary Campus
Organizing For Action – 250 Chapters across the country
Indivisible Team
March for Our Lives
United We Dream
Southern Poverty Law Center
Move On
NAACP
ACLU
City of New York
** As you can see, Obama has been very busy.
** Who are 'we' that Obama the 'community disorganizer' refers to? 'We' refers to the globalist 'shadow government' plutocracy who benefit by controlling our politicians as they transform our American Republic into an Orwellian empire.
If Obama has his way, an 'Amerikan' GESTAPO is coming to your neighborhood. Why else would the feds, under Obama, have purchased billions of rounds of HOLLOW POINT ammunition? It's truly unfortunate our corrupt tyrannical leaders view law abiding citizens as terrorists, treat criminals as victims and prevent decent police and militia from doing their job to protect our Constitutional Republic. Americans must derail this diabolical coup attempt or it will be Marxist Stalin Russia all over again – only this time it will be on American soil.
** We need to know our enemies, both foreign and domestic. What is their agenda and what goals have they established? What is their infrastructure and how are they funded? What are their weaknesses?
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