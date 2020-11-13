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Can Canada Survive 1 Million More Illegal Aliens?
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18 views • November 13, 2020
Kevin J. Johnston and Dan Murray discuss BAD IMMIGRATION POLICY.
Dan Murray has been watching immigration trends in Canada since 1990 and has collected 2 decades worth of data showing how badly our immigration policies in Canada have hurt Canadians.
In tonight's interview, we are dead-honest about these problems.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Dan Murray has been watching immigration trends in Canada since 1990 and has collected 2 decades worth of data showing how badly our immigration policies in Canada have hurt Canadians.
In tonight's interview, we are dead-honest about these problems.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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