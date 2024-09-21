BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Zeee Exposes EP10: UN Global Covenant of Mayors Control 188 US Cities
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
600 followers
1
580 views • 7 months ago

These unelected globalists brag that they have conquered more then 10,000 cities throughout the world, and rule over 1 billion people. Did you know 188 cities in America have already given up their sovereignty?

Who are they, what are their plans, and what is the end goal of their Agenda?

Tune in to find out about the C40 Cities program and how its being used to secretly implement a shadow government across the USA.

  Special Guest Maria Zeee joins hosts Edward Szall and Matt Skow as God continues to guide the resistance against the New World Order.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harrisfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-warmaria zeee
