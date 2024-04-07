Hollywood director killed by VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK

Jean-Marc Vallée. Rest in peace.
Wild Talks Lecture Series with Jean-Marc Vallée
DATE & TIME
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
SPEAKER(S)
Jean-Marc Vallée, Yves Bélanger, BFA 84, Tim Southam
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
5:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. In-person event
Centre Mont-Royal, 2200 Mansfield St., Montreal, Quebec
JEAN-MARC VALLÉE
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director ...
DEAD AT 58 FROM HEART ATTACK
12/27/2021 11:59 AM PT
