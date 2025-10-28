Monkeys used for animal testing escaped when a truck carrying them overturned in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

Monkeys used for animal testing were shot and killed after a truck carrying them overturned in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

A similar event happened also in January 2022, during Covid.

The truck was carrying Rhesus monkeys to a testing facility in Florida from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Initial information from the sheriff’s office said the monkeys were said to be carrying hepatitis C, herpes and COVID. They were described as 40 pounds and “aggressive” to humans, requiring personal protective equipment to handle.

