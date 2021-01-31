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Dr. Simone Gold - The DEADLY truth about the EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 Vaccine.
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301 views • January 31, 2021
Dr. Gold is one of the Front Line Doctors who appeared on the U.S. Capitol steps to talk about HCQ and how thousands of Doctors have used it to treat COVID-19 with great success. Now she informs us about the dangers of the EXPERIMENTAL COVID vaccine. Be warned. The WHO, The CDC, and the maniac Bill Gates are all part of a plot to depopulate the earth and this vaccine is their tool. DO NOT TAKE THIS POISON!
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