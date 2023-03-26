Auditing America meets Giddens Security Guards

A hat tip to a couple of guys who actually KNOW the #Constitution!
Just a short clip from @AuditingAmerica
Now if we could get the #Police to learn it!
And you know... The #Government we need to #Educate!
I am usually no fan of corporations!
But these guys were cool
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.