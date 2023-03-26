Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Auditing America meets Giddens Security Guards
26 views
channel image
America at War
Published 15 hours ago |

A hat tip to a couple of guys who actually KNOW the #Constitution!


Just a short clip from @AuditingAmerica

Now if we could get the #Police to learn it!
And you know... The #Government we need to #Educate!

I am usually no fan of corporations!
But these guys were cool

Keywords
corruptionscotusfirstamendmentpolicegovernmentpresslawsherifftyrannycourtscops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket