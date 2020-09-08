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THE 5G DANGERS - STAND UP NOW WE DON'T HAVE MUCH TIME LEFT!
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63 views • September 08, 2020
The Coronavirus Hoax is just cover for the roll out of 5G which will really cause respiratory illness in people on a large scale. Quarantining children in schools, thereby separating them from their parents, will also be a massive opportunity for paedophiles.
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