MK-Ultra Survivor Speaks Out About Oak Ridge Insanity!

Cross Talk News
Feb 16, 2023
In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Steve Smith, author of The Psychopath Machine, who details his time at Oak Ridge and how the inmates are the ones running the asylum! Also, hedge fund managers are lobbying the government to lower standards for the railroads. In their mad dash for profits, they're putting millions of Americans at risk of deadly train accidents.
