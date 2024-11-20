RT News - November 20 2024 6AM GMT

Nov 20, 2024

rt.com









In an apparent attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine, the outgoing US president Biden has now reportedly approved supplying anti-personnel landmines to the country, undoing his own policy once again. That's as Washington reportedly approved the use of ATACMS to strike deep into Russian territory. Moscow's top diplomat warns that the U.S. is playing with fire. That's after a barrage of ATACMs missiles were fired into Russia from Ukraine, with most of them downed. As the tensions continue to escalate, some voices in the US are saying that it might not be Biden who was behind the decision to allow the use of long-range missiles. Meanwhile the Russian political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin says the escalation is the US Democrats' attempt to cling to power. As an average of three children are now killed every day in Lebanon, UNICEF sounds the alarm that the world is turning a blind eye to the violence spilling over in the Middle East.