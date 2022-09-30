Create New Account
UK Column News - 30th September 2022 - Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing
https://www.ukcolumn.org/


Sources:


Josep Borrel Statement: - https://reut.rs/3UPzJ89


Trump Statement: - https://bit.ly/3RrrJY3


NYP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ri5QQz


Lloyd Austin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dSgdrd


Radik Sikorski Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LXqE9b


WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3SLSkjH


TS Article: - https://bit.ly/3SPMA8J


Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3SyhiDG


RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3BZvD4F


RT Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3dQkKdL


RT Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3CmGE1m


RFE Article: - https://bit.ly/3LTWVOy


Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/3fxRiJV


AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ck2wur


21CW Artice: - https://bit.ly/3fzeY0w

