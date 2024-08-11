Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-9 - Chris Martenson, PhD - Timeline analysis for local police body-cam number 2 - 8-09-2024

The local police are not going down without a fight, and they’ve released body cam footage from multiple officers to combat being tossed under the bus by the PA State Police and the Secret Service.

This is the sort of drama that can make a cover story fall apart faster than a sheet of toilet paper under a s stream of water.

While the footage resolves some questions for us it raises more questions.

Now we know that:

➡️A Butler municipal officer did arrive on scene and after a very short while was boosted by another officer to the breezeway connecting AGR Building 6 to Building 3 on the east, or main parking lot side of the complex.

➡️There was no ladder in that alcove at the time the officer was boosted up.

Unfortunately, there was no audio at all on the released body cam footage for its first 12 minutes and 7 seconds, which extended for a full two minutes past the eight shots. So we have no idea what was said or communicated during that time.

We have a bit of insight from the Dave Stewart video where we can place that officer coming back around the South side of AGR-6, for some reason, and he’s strangely quiet about it all.

No yelling about someone having a gun, no communicating authoritatively to other nearby officers about the seriousness of the situation, and quite oddly walking into what he knew to be the line of fire.

How do we know that? Because he did yell at people standing along the fence line between Trump and AGR-6 to “get out of the way!”

Get out of the way of what, exactly? What a strange and vague command to give in that situation. But, people sometimes make strange decisions when under stress

Unfortunately, we now have even more questions:

➡️How was it that it took a cop on patrol to arrive and work out where the person on the roof was…in less than 2 minutes?

➡️Why didn’t the plainclothes LEOs see Crooks on the roof when they were right there and so many people were pointing him out?

➡️Why didn’t the municipal cop yell or scream or fire his weapon?

➡️Why did he (only) yell “Get out of the way!” while signaling to people along the fence in line with Trump?

➡️Why did the municipal cop run into the line of fire region at all?

➡️Where was ESU sniper Greg Nichol this whole time?

➡️Who was the other ESU sniper and where were they between and ?

➡️Who was in the AGR complex, specifically bldg-6? Anybody? If so, why didn’t they come out after the shooting?

➡️When can we get the audio?

In one of the released body cam recordings the officer wearing the camera vests said:

“I fucking told them that they needed to post guys fucking over here…I told them that fucking Tuesday. I talked to the Secret Service guys. They’re like, ‘Yeah, no problem. We’re going to post guys over here.’ ”

Let the finger-pointing begin! That way, maybe we can get to the truth a little quicker.