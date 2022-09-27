BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccinated Blood Analysis - The Real Truth and Science Behind Why all Nations Mandated the Covid 19 Vaccines.
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
52 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
839 views • September 27, 2022

This video will show the truth and undeniable science about what the Jab does in blood under a microscope and why all Nations have forced people. This is actual science that you can see yourself. You decide if you want to be blind sheep, deceived by the Elites. They have a plan for all. God wanted the truth and science revealed. Let those who have eyes SEE and those with ears HEAR. (*Please make sure to watch the video in its entirety and share, share, share!) A new Russian Bat Virus (Khosta 2) has emerged and I am confident they have new Jabs already made to protect you. You might want to arm yourself with knowledge based on actual science. 

Please check out my other videos revealing even more truths based on actual science.





Keywords
vaccinevaccine injurygenocidesurveillancedepopulationmandatesblood clotsdigital currencyinternet of thingscovid-19nano botshydrogeldigital idsinternet of bodiesmyocarditisdeath shotgraphene oxideclot shotsudden adult deathrnano lipid gelworld deceptionrussian bat viruskhosta 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy