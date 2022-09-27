Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Real Truth and Science Behind Why all Nations Mandated the Covid 19 Jabs.
257 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 2 months ago |

This video will show the truth and undeniable science about what the Jab does in blood under a microscope and why all Nations have forced people. This is actual science that you can see yourself. You decide if you want to be blind sheep, deceived by the Elites. They have a plan for all. God wanted the truth and science revealed. Let those who have eyes SEE and those with ears HEAR. (*Please make sure to watch the video in its entirety and share, share, share!) A new Russian Bat Virus (Khosta 2) has emerged and I am confident they have new Jabs already made to protect you. You might want to arm yourself with knowledge based on actual science. 

Please check out my other videos revealing even more truths based on actual science.





Keywords
vaccinevaccine injurygenocidesurveillancedepopulationmandatesblood clotsdigital currencyinternet of thingscovid-19nano botshydrogeldigital idsinternet of bodiesmyocarditisdeath shotgraphene oxideclot shotsudden adult deathrnano lipid gelworld deceptionrussian bat viruskhosta 2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket