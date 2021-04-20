Yes - Symphonic - And you and I

“Love your fellow as yourself” —Leviticus.

“This is a major principle of the Torah”



“A soul enters this world for seventy or eighty years just to do a favour for another” —the Baal Shem Tov.



A man conceived a moment's answers to the dream

Staying the flowers daily, sensing all the themes

As a foundation left to create the spiral aim

A movement regained and regarded both the same

All complete in the sight of seeds of life with you



Changed only for a sight the sound, the space agreed

Between the picture of time behind the face of need

Coming quickly to terms of all expression laid

Emotions revealed as the ocean maid

All complete in the sight of seeds of life with you



Coins and crosses

(Turn round tailor, assaulting)

Never know their fruitless worth

(all the mornings of the interest shown,

presenting one another to the cord)

Cords are broken

(All left dying, rediscovered

Of the door that turned round)

Locked inside the mother Earth

(To close the cover, all the

interest shown)

They won't hide, hold, they won't tell you

(To turn one another, to the

sign at the time float your climb)

Watching the world, watching all of the world

Watching us go by



And you and I climb over the sea to the valley

And you and I reached out for reasons to call



[II Eclipse]



Coming quickly to terms of all expression laid

Emotions revealed as the ocean maid

As a movement regained and regarded both the same

All complete in the sight of seeds of life with you



[III The Preacher, The Teacher]



Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time

Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme

There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify

Political ends as sad remains will die

Reach out as forward tastes begin to enter you

Oooh, ooh



I listened hard but could not see

Life tempo change out and inside me

The preacher trained in all to lose his name

The teacher travels, asking to be shown the same

In the end we'll agree, we'll accept, we'll immortalize

That the truth of the man maturing in his eyes

All complete in the sight of seeds of life with you



Coming quickly to terms of all expression laid

As a moment regained and regarded both the same

Emotion revealed as the ocean maid

A clearer future, morning, evening, nights with you



[IV Apocalypse]



And you and I climb, crossing the shapes of the morning

And you and I reach over the sun for the river

And you and I climb, clearer towards the movement

And you and I called over valleys of endless seas