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Why Do We Call it “CHURCH”? (2 of 2)
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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53 views • December 13, 2020
In giving instructions to the translators for the English Bible, King James I gave 15 rules. Rule #3 given by James was “the old ecclesiastical words to be kept; as the word ‘church’ not to be translated ‘congregation’, &c.” Of all the English words available, why was the word "church" used in translation of the word "ekklesia" in the original New Testament Greek texts. In this video, Scott picks up where he left off in his previous series, “What is the Son of Man 1-3” https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/177b5d2c-3270-47ba-bb31-625b073c2dd4 , as he continues to focus on the Apostle Matthew's record of one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. In this second of two videos, Scott discusses translation versus transliteration as he compares other languages translation of the Greek “EKKLESIA” found in the original New Testament texts.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

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SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
faithreasonchurch historyking james translationecclesiologychristianesereligious vocabularytransliteration
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy