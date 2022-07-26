John O’Looney - Vaccine Deaths: The Truth

It's always good to sit down for face-to-face conversations with previous guests and John O'Looney very kindly invited Hearts of Oak to his funeral parlour for a chat.





When John started seeing a spike in deaths amongst the vaccinated, he knew he had to speak up so he started to share his concerns privately and publicly.

One of the first issues that made him question the vaccines was the difficulty in embalming the newly deceased.

It seemed that many recently departed people had abnormal blockages in their blood vessels and in this interview John discusses this, as well as showing us what these blood clots that we keep hearing about, actually look like.

John is so honest and open, such a down to earth guy and we hope that this interview gives others the strength and courage to speak up and not remain silent.

Please share on social media and with your family and friends.





John O’Looney has been a funeral director in the UK for over 15 years, and with his family they run a successful business in Milton Keynes.

John started noticing things were not right in late November 2019 when he saw a 'blow-up pandemic mortuary' in a local hospital which he was told was set up in preparation for 'something really horrible coming'.

In 2021, as the vaccines rolled out, he was witness to a spike of unusual deaths, and while his peers and colleagues in the industry kept quiet, John bravely spoke out and questioned the narrative.

MK Family Funeral Services https://www.mkffs.co.uk/about-us





Interview recorded 19.7.22





Audio Podcast version available at ⁣https://heartsofoak.podbean.com/ and all major podcast directories.





Mirrored - Hearts of Oak





Thanks to Brenda C for Link





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The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner