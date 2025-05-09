BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NANCY MACE CURBSTOMPS SC ATTORNEY GENERAL ALAN WILSON 🔞 AS A RANK PEDOPHILE AND PREDATOR PROTECTOR
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 2 days ago

Wall Street Apes - Everyone needs to fully understand what just happened


Rep Nancy Mace:


- The guy is convicted pedophile

- He had over 1,000 photos and videos of kids, toddlers as young as 3

- There were animals raping the kids in some of the videos and photos and also adults


Attorney General Alan Wilson signed off on a 15-minute plea deal, protecting pedophiles instead of victims


“The guy had six indictments signed off by South Carolina attorney general, Alan Wilson, in a plea deal that took fifteen minutes. Guess what? Of the 6 indictments, 5 were dropped.


How many does that leave us with? That leaves us with one indictment. Alan Wilson signed off on a deal where he was, uh, convicted of one indictment, third degree. Remember, over a thousand photos and videos of toddlers as young as three, including animals.


It's disgusting. They did the deal in fifteen minutes. You wanna guess how much time this pedophile served? He served one day in jail. It was, quote, time served ONE DAY for all this.


You know what that makes? Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general, you know what that makes him? He protects pedophiles. He's a pedophile protector. This is disgusting.


He shouldn't even be dog catcher, let alone attorney general for South Carolina.”


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1920323569793618289


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9te5ga [thanks to https://x.com/livefreeopinion/status/1920324476329132304 and https://x.com/Meme_O_Holic/status/1920655857252958615 🐦]

Keywords
predatornancy macemulti pronged offensivesc attorney general alan wilsonpedophile protector
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy