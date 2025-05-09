NANCY MACE CURBSTOMPS SC ATTORNEY GENERAL ALAN WILSON 🔞 AS A RANK PEDOPHILE AND PREDATOR PROTECTOR

Wall Street Apes - Everyone needs to fully understand what just happened





- The guy is convicted pedophile

- He had over 1,000 photos and videos of kids, toddlers as young as 3

- There were animals raping the kids in some of the videos and photos and also adults





Attorney General Alan Wilson signed off on a 15-minute plea deal, protecting pedophiles instead of victims





“The guy had six indictments signed off by South Carolina attorney general, Alan Wilson, in a plea deal that took fifteen minutes. Guess what? Of the 6 indictments, 5 were dropped.





How many does that leave us with? That leaves us with one indictment. Alan Wilson signed off on a deal where he was, uh, convicted of one indictment, third degree. Remember, over a thousand photos and videos of toddlers as young as three, including animals.





It's disgusting. They did the deal in fifteen minutes. You wanna guess how much time this pedophile served? He served one day in jail. It was, quote, time served ONE DAY for all this.





You know what that makes? Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general, you know what that makes him? He protects pedophiles. He's a pedophile protector. This is disgusting.





He shouldn't even be dog catcher, let alone attorney general for South Carolina.”





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1920323569793618289





