Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia talks about Bohemian Grove “they’re raping kids”

Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia is Going Off about Bohemian Grove 👀 — How he was Raped and They Forced him to Watch the Rape of Children
• Speaking with Andrew Tate, He claims they tied him down in Bohemian Grove and forced him to watch the rape of little children
• He claims he was raped as a child (2 years old)
• He claims they’re calling him to tell him to stop.
• He claims he has proof of all the above, but will release it at the right time.
Mirrored - MJTruth
