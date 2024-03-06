Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia talks about Bohemian Grove “they’re raping kids”

Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia is Going Off about Bohemian Grove 👀 — How he was Raped and They Forced him to Watch the Rape of Children



• Speaking with Andrew Tate, He claims they tied him down in Bohemian Grove and forced him to watch the rape of little children



• He claims he was raped as a child (2 years old)



• He claims they’re calling him to tell him to stop.



• He claims he has proof of all the above, but will release it at the right time.

Mirrored - MJTruth

