Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Walter Veith - Why I Chose The Adventist Church - Why I Speak
28 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 19 days ago |

Why has Protestantism fractured into 33 000 denominations, each one claiming that the Bible alone is the criterion by which they manage their lives? Is it possible to know how to find the right church? What is the true church, according to the Bible? Walter Veith talks about how he came to choose the Seventh-day Adventist Church over all the other Christian denominations. His father was a Roman Catholic and Walter attended Roman Catholic schools. Why isn’t he a Roman Catholic? His mother was a Lutheran and Walter has extensively studied the writings of Martin Luther. Why didn’t he become Lutheran? Which denomination is right? Hear Walter Veith’s answer to the question, “What is the true church, according to the Bible?”

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket