Walter Veith - Why I Chose The Adventist Church - Why I Speak

Why has Protestantism fractured into 33 000 denominations, each one claiming that the Bible alone is the criterion by which they manage their lives? Is it possible to know how to find the right church? What is the true church, according to the Bible? Walter Veith talks about how he came to choose the Seventh-day Adventist Church over all the other Christian denominations. His father was a Roman Catholic and Walter attended Roman Catholic schools. Why isn’t he a Roman Catholic? His mother was a Lutheran and Walter has extensively studied the writings of Martin Luther. Why didn’t he become Lutheran? Which denomination is right? Hear Walter Veith’s answer to the question, “What is the true church, according to the Bible?”

