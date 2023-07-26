Create New Account
BREAKING: Hunter Biden plea deal “falling apart” in Federal Court
Shocking News - Clips
BREAKING: Hunter Biden deal “falling apart” in Federal Court

Bombshell news dropped as Judge asks prosecution if there are any other open criminal investigations into Hunter

They reply “YES”

What else is he being investigated for? Ukrainian bribes? Gun Charges? Bribery charges?


