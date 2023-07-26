BREAKING: Hunter Biden plea deal “falling apart” in Federal Court

BREAKING: Hunter Biden deal “falling apart” in Federal Court
Bombshell news dropped as Judge asks prosecution if there are any other open criminal investigations into Hunter
They reply “YES”
What else is he being investigated for? Ukrainian bribes? Gun Charges? Bribery charges?
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.