Monetizing Violence

The Dark Side Of The Pro-Choice Movement

* Dems are completely consumed by rage.

* This is intimidation.

* These are mob tactics — and completely endorsed by top Dems.

* Now they’re doing it all over again, ramping up the rage machine.

* This isn’t a good look for Dems; and it’s not going to distract us from what [Bidan] did to our economy and border.

* Something more sinister may be going on here.

* Dems are looking to cash in on the abortion outrage.

* The more hate, the more $.

* This has all been a fundraiser for them.

* It’s just the cost of doing business.



Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 May 2022