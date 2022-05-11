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Monetizing Violence
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73 views • May 11, 2022
The Dark Side Of The Pro-Choice Movement
* Dems are completely consumed by rage.
* This is intimidation.
* These are mob tactics — and completely endorsed by top Dems.
* Now they’re doing it all over again, ramping up the rage machine.
* This isn’t a good look for Dems; and it’s not going to distract us from what [Bidan] did to our economy and border.
* Something more sinister may be going on here.
* Dems are looking to cash in on the abortion outrage.
* The more hate, the more $.
* This has all been a fundraiser for them.
* It’s just the cost of doing business.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 May 2022
* Dems are completely consumed by rage.
* This is intimidation.
* These are mob tactics — and completely endorsed by top Dems.
* Now they’re doing it all over again, ramping up the rage machine.
* This isn’t a good look for Dems; and it’s not going to distract us from what [Bidan] did to our economy and border.
* Something more sinister may be going on here.
* Dems are looking to cash in on the abortion outrage.
* The more hate, the more $.
* This has all been a fundraiser for them.
* It’s just the cost of doing business.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 May 2022
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