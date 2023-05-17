Day of execution is commenced - Pokrenut je dan smaknuća 4th Sep 2022.

Poruka 4. ruj 2022. Dan Smaknuća - Message 4th Sep 2022 Day of ExecutionPDF version of presentation on the link below:
PDF verzija prezentacije na linku ispod:
https://mega.nz/file/HA5ARD4a#8bDyb0TqKDaC9GmgVAmFYwQrQmpzNeLJAZbZWw03BSg
https://www.dropbox.com/s/4i55lq9r63msh3v/Poruka%204.%20ruj%202022.%20Dan%20Smaknu%C4%87a%20-%20Message%204th%20Sep%202022%20Day%20of%20Execution.pdf?dl=0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.