FBI Bullies:Targeting Christian Families | EpiSOLO #26

Despite being busted back in April by a House committee, the FBI is still targeting traditional catholics as violent extremists. We discuss the latest incident, then end on an upbeat note with the funniest speaking in tongues moment you’ll ever see!





ARTICLES DISCUSSED:

https://amgreatness.com/2023/11/28/trad-catholic-family-dragged-out-of-home-at-gunpoint-locked-in-van-after-fbi-goaded-teen-to-post-offensive-memes-dad-says/





https://theintercept.com/2022/03/09/fbi-terrorism-gretchen-whitmer-trial/





https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-supporter-douglass-mackey-sentenced-to-7-months-in-prison-over-voting-memes





DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty





Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty









Music provided by

► Music Credits:

● Music By: 'Homie Cat'

● Track Name: 'Rainy Day'

● Official "Homie Cat" Spotify HERE - https://open.spotify.com/artist/01eWi...

● Official "Homie Cat" SoundCloud HERE - / homie-cat

● Official "Homie Cat" Instagram HERE - / homiecatbeats

● DOWNLOAD @ https://www.chilloutmedia.com/download

License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Unported "Share Alike" (CC BY-SA 4.0) License.

Full License HERE - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

● Music promoted by NCM https://goo.gl/fh3rEJ @

https://www.LoFi-HipHop.com