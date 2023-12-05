Create New Account
FBI Bullies:Targeting Christian Families | EpiSOLO #26
Despite being busted back in April by a House committee, the FBI is still targeting traditional catholics as violent extremists. We discuss the latest incident, then end on an upbeat note with the funniest speaking in tongues moment you’ll ever see!


ARTICLES DISCUSSED:

https://amgreatness.com/2023/11/28/trad-catholic-family-dragged-out-of-home-at-gunpoint-locked-in-van-after-fbi-goaded-teen-to-post-offensive-memes-dad-says/


https://theintercept.com/2022/03/09/fbi-terrorism-gretchen-whitmer-trial/


https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-supporter-douglass-mackey-sentenced-to-7-months-in-prison-over-voting-memes


