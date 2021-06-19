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The Silent War Ep. 6044: Impasse Between Patriots & Communists - What Comes Next?
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10 views • June 19, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War:
The Communists are inviting hordes of illegal foreign invaders through our borders - and even flying in their family to join them at the taxpayers expense. Meanwhile, the border continues to leak like a sinking ship (an apt metaphor) and the human trafficking crisis continues unabated - or worsens. China and the Deep State are panicking as the light of truth and investigation gets closer and closer to the obvious. Evidence that the China Virus was a bioweapon released intentionally, and the Democrat Communists stole the 2020 election in widespread and systemic fraud.
It's an exciting time to be alive.
And much more!
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The Communists are inviting hordes of illegal foreign invaders through our borders - and even flying in their family to join them at the taxpayers expense. Meanwhile, the border continues to leak like a sinking ship (an apt metaphor) and the human trafficking crisis continues unabated - or worsens. China and the Deep State are panicking as the light of truth and investigation gets closer and closer to the obvious. Evidence that the China Virus was a bioweapon released intentionally, and the Democrat Communists stole the 2020 election in widespread and systemic fraud.
It's an exciting time to be alive.
And much more!
Don't forget to check out our sponsors at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors for amazing patriot products you'll love!
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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