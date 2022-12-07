TWO HORNS, TWO DECLARATIONS, CD65 & CD68 + - Richard Burdick Talks on his ThinkSpot # 10

00:00 It’s cold today00:21 ThinkSpots
00:40 Exploring horns
2:19 Videos on youtube
2:45 Composers' statement
3:52 Current compositions
4:10 Mahler 4th Symphony
4:43 CD62 The MindSet
5:43 CD65 Natural horn music of Beethoven, Reicha & Hertel
6:51 CD68 Handsome Horn Solos
7:43 Declaration about 432 Hertz
8:19 Upcoming releases For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com
