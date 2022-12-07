Create New Account
TWO HORNS, TWO DECLARATIONS, CD65 & CD68 + - Richard Burdick Talks on his ThinkSpot # 10
4 views
channel image
Richard O Burdick
Published a day ago |

00:00 It’s cold today00:21 ThinkSpots

00:40 Exploring horns

2:19 Videos on youtube

2:45 Composers' statement

3:52 Current compositions

4:10 Mahler 4th Symphony

4:43 CD62 The MindSet

5:43 CD65 Natural horn music of Beethoven, Reicha & Hertel

6:51 CD68 Handsome Horn Solos

7:43 Declaration about 432 Hertz

8:19 Upcoming releases For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com

Keywords
hornclassicalcomposer432newmusicfrenchhorn

